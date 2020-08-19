Security, safety and hygiene measures are strictly implemented during the flight. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – More than 230 Vietnamese citizens from the Republic of Korea (RoK) were brought home safe and sound on August 19.



This was thanks to the coordination of Vietnamese relevant agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, and the budget airline Vietjet with the RoK counterparts.



Passengers on the flight include under-18 children, the elderly, workers with expired labour contracts, and others from disadvantaged backgrounds.



The Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK dispatched officials to support citizens at the airport.



Security, safety and hygiene measures were strictly implemented during the flight.



Right after landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, all passengers and crew members underwent medical check-ups and started being quarantined as regulated./.