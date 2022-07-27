Over 237,000 people join online quiz on Vietnam-Laos ties
Logo of the online quiz (Photo: organisers)Hanoi (VNA) – More than 237,000 people participated in an online quiz on the history of special Vietnam-Laos relations after six weeks from 4pm on June 13 to 3pm on July 25.
According to the organisers, among 237,013 participants, 236,529 are Vietnamese nationals, 442 are Lao nationals, and 42 have different nationalities.
The contest forms part of activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and the 45th year of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
The quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Online Newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.
Each week, there are on first prize worth 3 million VND (128.3 USD), two second prizes worth 2 million VND each, and five third ones worth 1 million VND each.
All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition./.