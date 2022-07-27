Society Blood donation festival underway in Hanoi A blood donation festival kicked off in Hanoi on July 26, as part of the 10th “Hanh trinh do” (Red Journey), a communication and blood donation campaign underway in 46 cities and provinces nationwide.

Society War Invalids and Martyrs Day honoured on 75th anniversary During the past 75 years, the Party and State of Vietnam has honored veterans by issuing policies to support those who served the country. Each year activities are held to honour martyrs and wounded soldiers who sacrificed their lives for liberation and reunification. These heroes were also honored for national construction and their continued actions to safeguard the country.

Society Great efforts made to repatriate Vietnamese fallen soldiers from Laos A search team from Military Zone 2 of Vietnam has repatriated more than 1,800 volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while on duty in Laos, since its inception in late 1994.

Society Vietnamese, Lao Fronts foster cooperation The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee will share its experience in people-to-people diplomacy with the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee and help the Lao side with the establishment of farmers’ association, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien pledged on July 26.