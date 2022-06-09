Over 24 trillion VND worth of business bonds issued in May
Vietnamese businesses mobilised 24.1 trillion VND (1.08 billion USD) in May through one public and 34 private corporate bond issuances, according to the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA).
The association reported that commercial banks took the lead in terms of value of bond issuance with nearly 14.63 trillion VND (631.26 million USD), accounting for 60.68 percent of the total bond value.
They were followed by real estate firms with nearly 6.88 trillion VND, or 28.53 percent of the total value.
Over 24 trillion VND worth of business bonds issued in May (Photo: VNA)In the first five months of this year, 160 corporate bond issuances have been conducted with a total value of about 104.83 trillion VND, down 23 percent year on year, along with 17 public issuances worth nearly 9 trillion VND, 11 percent rise year on year.
Banks and real estate groups clinched the top and second positions in terms of issuance values with 42.38 trillion VND and 37.39 trillion VND, respectively./.