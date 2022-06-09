Business Cooperatives’ products, services introduced at Hanoi exhibition The Coop-Expo 2022 opened at Vinhomes Royal City in Thanh Xuan district of Hanoi on June 8, introducing typical products and services of cooperatives across the country.

Business Vietnam expects to export durian to China via official channels this year Negotiations on the export of durian to China are in the final steps and expected to finish soon so that this type of fruit can be shipped to China via official channels this year, heard an online forum held on June 8.

Business Firms advised to stay cautious despite US’s tariffs exemption on solar panels The Trade Remedies Authority has recommended businesses stay cautious after US President Joe Biden's announcement on June 6 on tariff exemption for solar panels imported from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand, urging them to continue to review their export of products subject to the US’s anti-circumvention investigation.