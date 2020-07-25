A plane of Vietjet Air (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore and the Vietjet Air on July 25 coordinated with competent Singaporean agencies to bring home over 240 Vietnamese citizens from the country.



The passengers include children under 18, people with illnesses, elderly people, workers with expired visa and working contracts, tourists and those who got stranded while transiting from other countries.



To ensure the safety of the passengers and crew and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the carrier strictly implemented security, safety, and hygiene measures during the flight.



After landing at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, all the passengers and crew members had their health checked and were taken to a concentrated quarantine centre, in line with Vietnam’s regulations.



Implementing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s directions, relevant domestic agencies and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad are building plans to bring Vietnamese citizens home when domestic quarantine capacity permits./.