Vietnamese citizens wait for their flight home at the airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 240 Vietnamese citizens were brought home on a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 12.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in Singapore and the carrier, together with competent agencies of Singapore.



The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, the ill and those who in extremely disadvantaged circumstances. The Vietnamese Embassy also sent its staff to the airport to assist them with boarding procedures.



To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. Upon landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of the same name, the flight crew and all passengers were given heath examinations and quarantined in line with regulations.



Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.