Over 2.5 billion USD in G-bonds sold in July
Through 21 Government bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in July, the State Treasury raised more than 58.67 trillion VND (over 2.5 billion USD), up 80 percent against June.
Illustrative photo (Source: internet)
Some 78.7 percent of the G-bonds offered were sold.
Annual interest rates were down 0.08-0.21 percent compared to June, with the highest fall seen in five-year bonds.
On the secondary G-bond market, trading volumes averaged more than 10.25 trillion VND per session, up 25 percent month-on-month. The value of G-bonds traded via repurchasing agreements (repos) accounted for 32.5 percent of the total market value.
Meanwhile, total outright purchases of 1.4 billion G-bonds were worth over 159 trillion VND, up 39 percent against June.
Foreign investors made outright purchases of more than 4.3 trillion VND and outright sales of over 4.27 trillion VND. They did not make any repos transactions.
Total listed G-bonds were valued at more than 1.21 quadrillion VND as of July 31./.