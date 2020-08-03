Business Infographic EVFTA implementation roadmap of Vietnam and European Union The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is considered a comprehensive and high-quality trade pact, which is in line with regulations set by the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The deal is expected to boost Vietnam's exports when it comes into force.

Business Enterprises in IPs urged to use hi-tech equipment Enterprises in export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) should use high technologies to better manage manufacturing processes and improve product quality.

Business Maximum 130,700 USD fine for listing violations: Draft decree Public companies may receive a penalty of 2-3 billion VND (87,120-130,700 USD) for falsifying share listing and trading documents under a proposal from the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietjet reports loss of over 2.1 trillion VND for H1 Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported a loss of over 2.11 trillion VND (approx. 90.5 million USD) in air transportation business in the first half of this year.