Vietnamese citizens line up for boarding procedures at Incheon airport of the RoK (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 250 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from the Republic of Korea (RoK) on a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 27.

The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in the RoK and the carrier, together with relevant agencies of the RoK.

The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, the ill, labourers with expired labour contracts, students without accommodations and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.

The Vietnamese embassy sent its staff to assist them with boarding procedures at the airport.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon landing at the Cam Ranh International Airport in the south central province of Khanh Hoa, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.

More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.