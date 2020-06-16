Over 260 Vietnamese citizens come home from Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt
The Vietnamese citizens in Egypt before boarding (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 266 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Kuwait, Qatar, and Egypt on June 15 and 16 thanks to concerted efforts by the Vietnamese embassies in the three countries, Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways and relevant agencies of the host nations.
The citizens included children under the age of 18, persons with severe illnesses, pregnant women, and labourers with expired or cancelled contracts.
Right upon their arrival, all the passengers and crew members on board received heath examination and were put in quarantine in the Southern region in line with regulations.
Under the Prime Minister’s directions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, domestic agencies and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies have arranged a number of flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home.
On the basis of the pandemic’s developments in the country and the world, citizens’ aspirations and local quarantine capacity, more flights are set to be conducted in the coming time to repatriate Vietnamese citizens./.