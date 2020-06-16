Society Japan, UNDP provide basic support for COVID-19 prevention to poor households The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japanese Embassy in Hanoi announced the provision of basic support to poor and vulnerable households in Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Ca Mau provinces for the prevention of COVID-19.

Society Japan considers easing entry restrictions for Vietnam Japan is about to make a decision to ease the entry ban on Vietnam in the first relaxation of travel restrictions that were imposed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Society Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention Vietnamese forces engaging in UN peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan reported on the COVID-19 situation in their areas via a video conference in Hanoi on June 15.

Society Tra Vinh University named in 2020 World’s Universities with Real Impact rankings Tra Vinh University was the only university in Vietnam named among the Top 100 World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) rankings for 2020, the university reported on June 15.