Over 260 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from UAE
Hanoi (VNA) - More than 260 Vietnamese citizens in the UAE were brought home on August 10.
The flight was arranged by relevant Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UAE, Bamboo Airways, and UAE authorities.
The embassy also sent staff to the airport to assist the citizens.
To ensure the citizens’ health and prevent any transmission of COVID-19, security, safety, and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight.
Upon landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta, all on board received health checks and were sent to quarantine centres in line with regulations.
More flights are expected to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens overseas, depending on their aspiration, the pandemic’s developments and quarantine capacity at home./.