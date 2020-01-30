Over 26,600 pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh during Tet
Over 25,600 people paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and war heroes from January 23 – 29 (Lunar New Year holiday), over 9,500 of them were foreigners.
At President Ho Chi Minh mausoleum (Photo: VNA)
At the Da Chong relic site in Hanoi’s outlying district of Ba Vi, where the body of President Ho Chi Minh was preserved from 1969-1975, the mausoleum management board received over 146 delegations with more than 1,065 people who came to pay respect to the late leader.
President Ho Chi Minh passed away on September 2, 1969. In the following days, his body was embalmed by Soviet Union experts and a special Vietnamese medical team under a joint agreement between the two governments.
His embalmed body is placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum, which was modeled after Lenin’s tomb in Moscow.
The mausoleum has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam.-VNA
