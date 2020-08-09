Over 270 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Cyprus, Saudi Arabia
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese embassy in Italy, which is also in charge of the Republic of Cyprus, along with the Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the hosts’ relevant agencies to bring home over 270 Vietnamese citizens from Cyprus and Saudi Arabia on August 8-9.
Passengers included children under 18 years of age, pregnant women, the elderly, sick people and those facing other special difficulties.
Vietnamese representative agencies abroad worked with counterparts in these countries to facilitate the movement of Vietnamese citizens to the airports as well as support them in the completion of all necessary procedures before boarding.
Security, safety and hygiene measures were seriously implemented during the flight. After landing in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, all passengers and crew members had to undergo medical check-ups and were brought to concentrated quarantine establishments as regulated./.