Business Kien Giang approves in principle 64 million USD coastal road The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has approved in principle a project on building the Hon Dat - Kien Luong coastal road from 2021 to 2024.

Business Vietnam adds 3,200 new OCOP products this year Vietnam has verified, rated, and recognised a total of 3,200 products as “One Commune, One Product (OCOP)” goods this year, 800 higher than planned, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Travel Foreign arrivals to Vietnam plummet 79 percent in 2020 Vietnam welcomed only 3.8 million foreign arrivals in 2020, down 78.7 percent from last year, as a result of the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).