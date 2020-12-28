Over 273 million USD saved annually thanks to removal of business conditions
Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung speaks at the national teleconference between the Government and localities on December 28 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Reductions in business conditions and related administrative procedures have helped save about 18 million workdays, or 6.3 trillion VND (273.4 million USD), each year, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said.
At a national teleconference between the Government and localities on December 28, he said an additional 239 business conditions have been abolished this year.
During 2016-2020, the country removed 3,893 of its 6,191 business conditions, 6,776 of 9,926 commodities subject to specialised inspection, and 30 administrative procedures related to specialised checks. It also handled 1,501 items subject to overlapping specialised examination.
Such efforts by ministries, agencies, and localities have greatly contributed to Vietnam’s improved positions in international rankings, Dung said.
The country ranks 70th among 190 economies in the World Bank’s Doing Business report, jumping 20 places between 2016 and 2020; 67th among 141 countries in the Global Competitiveness Report, up 10 places in 2018-2019; and 42nd among 131 economies in the Global Innovation Index and first among 29 countries with the same income level in the Index.
In terms of e-Government building, he added, the Government and the Prime Minister have issued many legal documents, programmes, strategies, and plans to provide a legal corridor for the building of e-Government towards a digital Government, economy, and society.
In the UN’s E-Government Development Index 2020, Vietnam was in 86th position among 193 countries and territories, up two places from 2018. It has continually secured higher rankings between 2014 and 2020, from 99th to 86th. The country has been listed among countries with high levels of e-Government development and higher than the global average, the official noted./.