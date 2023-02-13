Hanoi (VNA) – Over 28.8 trillion VND (1.25 billion USD) from the socio-economic recovery and development programme has yet to be allocated, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told the National Assembly Standing Committee’s meeting in Hanoi on February 13.



Dung said during the first extraordinary meeting, the NA issued a Resolution on fiscal and monetary policies supporting the socio-economic recovery and development programme in which the goals, principles, and criteria for the selection and allocation of capital and specific mechanisms for public investment projects are specified.



Accordingly, a maximum of 176 trillion VND was earmarked for 2022 and 2023.



The Government also issued a Resolution dated January 30 on the programme to guide its implementation.



Among the unallocated sum, more than 25.5 trillion VND for 169 projects has been reported to the ministries, centrally-run and local agencies to complete investment procedures by the Prime Minister. The remainder has yet to be reported to them.



The minister said they were being extremely careful with the capital allocation. The Government will take responsibility for ensuring its principles, criteria, and process are in line with the NA’s Resolution.



He vowed to step up and complete capital allocation between now and March 31./.