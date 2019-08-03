Deputy general director of Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Ngo Son Hai at a meeting on Storm Wipha on August 3 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 294,000 customers of the power sector suffered blackouts as power went out in northern localities of Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Bac Giang, Hung Yen and Hanoi on August 3 due to storm Wipha, which landed in Quang Ninh on August 2 evening.

Power is projected to be restored later the same day, except for some offshore areas, said deputy general director of Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Ngo Son Hai.



The EVN’s affiliates have sent workers to repair power lines in areas affected by the storm.



Storm Wipha made landfall in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on August 2 night and has weaken to a tropical depression, delivering drenching rains and strong gusts to northern and north-central localities.

Rainfall was measured at 249mm in Mong Cai (Quang Ninh province); 266mm in Mau Son (Lang Son province); and 194mm in Son Dong (Bac Giang province).

The depression is forecast to move in the west and southwest direction at the speed of 10km per hour and continue to weaken when it reaches the south of northern delta.-VNA