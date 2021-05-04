Health Vietnam logs two new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 infections The Ministry of Health confirmed four more COVID-19 cases, including two local infections, in the past 12 hours to 6:00 on May 4.

Health 19 new COVID-19 cases reported Vietnam has 19 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the past 12 hours to 6pm of May 3, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam reports 20 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam has 20 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the past 12 hours to 6pm of May 2, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Personal, collective resonsibility on COVID-19 spread must be made clear: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested that the responsibility of individuals and organisations on COVID-19 spread must be made clear, and asked competent authorities to mete strict punishment to any that violate regulations and have a role to play in the failure of the containment.