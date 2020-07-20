Vietnamese citizens brought home from Taiwan in May this year (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Taiwan (China) on a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on July 20.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnam Economic - Culture Office in Taipei, Vietnam Airlines and relevant agencies of Taiwan.

The passengers included the elderly, students under 18, workers with expired labour contracts, pregnant women, those with poor health conditions, students who finished their studies, and stranded tourists.

The Vietnam Economic - Culture Office in Taipei had closely worked with local authorities to help the citizens complete procedures and sent staff to the airport to assist them.

Strict security and safety measures were enforced during the flight to protect passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.

Immediately after the flight landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined in line with regulations.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices will arrange more flights to take Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity./.