Telefilm Vietnam 2023 is scheduled for June 8-10 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Hanoi (VNA) – Over 300 companies from 15 countries and territories will participate in the International Exhibition of Film, Technology, Radio, and Television (Telefilm Vietnam) 2023 which is scheduled for June 8-10 in Ho Chi Minh City.



The exhibition includes products and equipment in the field of content, scripts, music copyrights, television programmes; film production equipment and technology; animation, children's TV series, children's interactive television; assistive technology programmes; life shows, reality shows, and games.



A series of activities are planned for Telefilm Vietnam 2023 including the Taiwan Film Festival, Russian Drama Festival, film shows, and specialised seminars. Visitors to the exhibition can also get hands-on experiences at live cinema.



Telefilm is a professional annual event dedicated to television stations, digital platform organisations, content creators of movies, TV shows, animation, graphics, pre-production, and transmission technology.



The event not only helps the domestic film and television market to access new content from the world but also aims to bring Vietnamese content abroad.



Telefilm Vietnam 2023 expects the participation of content buyers from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, China, and other countries./.