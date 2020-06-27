Society First Vietnamese university listed among world’s “golden age” best The Hanoi University of Science and Technology has become the first Vietnamese university to be listed among the world’s 200 “golden age” best, as ranked by Times Higher Education (THE), a leading British publication on news and issues relating to higher education.

Society Winners of UPU letter-writing contest announced Close to 600,000 letters were sent from around Vietnam to the 49th holding of the Universal Postal Union (UPU)’s International Letter-Writing Competition, for children under the age of 15.

Society Photo exhibition highlights daily life during COVID-19 A photo exhibition featuring everyday moments in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic opened at Ly Thai To Park near Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi on June 26.