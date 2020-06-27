Over 300 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Singapore on June 27.
Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with Singapore’s competent agencies to conduct the flight.
Passengers included children under 18, the elderly, the ill, workers with expired labour contracts and students without accommodations due to school closure, and other people with difficult circumstances.
Pandemic prevention measures were implemented strictly during the flight, and crew and passengers were quarantined upon arrival at Can Tho International Airport, as per regulations.
At the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vietnamese agencies at home and representative offices abroad will continue to conduct flights bringing citizens home based on their demand and domestic quarantine capacity./.