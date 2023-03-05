At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union held a gathering at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1 in the heart of the city, on March 5 on the occasion of the 113th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8) and the 1983rd anniversary of Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters) Uprising.

At the event, municipal leaders and over 3,000 women and lovers of ao dai (Vietnamese long dress) went on a parade in the traditional costume through boulevards of the city.

The event came within the framework of the ninth Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2023.

On the occasion, the union launched an emulation campaign toward celebrating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975-1925)./.