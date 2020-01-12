Over 3,000 runners join Vietnam Trail Marathon in Son La
More than 3,000 athletes from 42 countries and territories competed in the 2020 Vietnam Trail Marathon in Moc Chau district of the northern mountainous province of Son La on January 11.
Tran Duy Quang from the central city of Da Nang (centre) triumphs in the 70km category (Photo: VNA)
The runners competed in four race distances of the event’s second edition, ranging from 10km to 70km.
The courses of the 21km, 42km and 70km categories started from Dong Sang commune of the province and finished at the Moc Chau Farm Town.
Tran Duy Quang from the central city of Da Nang triumphed in the 70km category with a time of 7 hours and 6 minutes. He also won the marathon’s previous edition.
In the women’s 70km, Nguyen Thi Duong of Vietnam seized the first place, clocking 10 hours and 33 minutes.
The event, organised by Topas Vietnam, aimed to introduce natural landscape and culture of Moc Chau. In addition, more than 920 million VND (nearly 40,000 USD) was raised for charity, of which 460 million VND was handed over to the district to assist disadvantaged residents.
Topas has been operating in Vietnam since the 1990s in the field of adventure tourism, focusing on organising sports and outdoor events./.
