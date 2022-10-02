Culture - Sports Over 1,500 join Ha Noi Moi Newspaper Run for Peace More than 1,500 athletes competed in different categories for both professional and amateur runners from both Vietnam and abroad in the 47th Ha Noi Moi (New Hanoi) Newspaper Run for Peace held around Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of the city on October 2.

Culture - Sports Vietnam attends world conference on cultural policies, sustainable development in Mexico A delegation of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism led by Minister Nguyen Van Hung joined more than 2,500 delegates from 161 countries and territories at the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT) 2022 held in Mexico from September 28-30.

Culture - Sports National figure skating championship kicks off The National Figure Skating Championship started on October 1 at Royal City Ice Rink in Hanoi, marking a return of the event after two years.