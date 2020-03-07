Over 300kg of ammunitions, explosives in Dien Bien Phu city deactivated
Soldiers detect ammunitions and explosives in the relic site (Photo: VNA)
Dien Bien (VNA) – The Military Command of Dien Bien Phu city in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on March 7 successfully deactivated more than 300kg of ammunitions and explosives unearthed in the relic site of the Dien Bien Phu stronghold.
While digging holes for planting trees at the site on March 4, workers unearthed an amount of ammunitions and explosives left over by the war, including 150-mm shells, grenades and mortar shells.
Upon receiving the information, the command joined hands with other forces of the province in the search for more unexploded ordnances (UXOs) at the site.
Lt. Col. Do Quoc Hung, Deputy Commander of the Command, said they were left from the resistance war against the French and used for the Dien Bien Phu campaign.
The UXOs were removed from the residential area and successfully deactivated./.
