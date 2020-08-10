Over 310 Vietnamese citizens in RoK brought home
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnam Airlines flight brought home 313 Vietnamese citizens from the Republic of Korea on August 9.
The onboard citizens included under-18-year-old children, the elderly, sick people, labourers having expired contracts, students without accommodation due to the closure of schools’ campus, and people facing other difficulties.
The Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK sent officials to support the citizens at the airport in the RoK.
As part of efforts to prevent COVID-19 pandemic from spreading, security, safety and hygiene measures were strictly implemented throughout the flight.
Right after landing on Tan Son Nhat International Airport, all passengers and crew members received health checks and were sent to quarantine areas./.