Society Over 270 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Cyprus, Saudi Arabia The Vietnamese embassy in Italy, which is also in charge of the Republic of Cyprus, along with the Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the hosts’ relevant agencies to bring home over 270 Vietnamese citizens from Cyprus and Saudi Arabia on August 8-9.

Society Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.

Society Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight More than 60 Vietnamese singers, composers and theatre artists at home and abroad will take part in a livestream concert on YouTube to raise funds to support doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang and Quang Nam province in the central region in the fight against COVID-19.