Over 3,300 tonnes of rice allocated for localities during lean season
More than 3,300 tonnes of rice from the national reserve will be allocated to six provinces to support local people in light of the lean season in 2023.
Rice will be allocated to six provinces to support local people in the light of lean season in 2023. (Photo: VNA)
Under Decision No.1049/QD-TTg recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, Lai Chau province will get nearly 472 tonnes of rice, Dien Bien 825 tonnes, Ha Giang 386 tonnes, Bac Kan 107 tonnes, Dak Lak 586 tonnes, Cao Bang 933 tonnes.
The Deputy Prime Minister asked the Ministries of Finance, and Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to take prime responsibility for rice allocation and make reports on the work.
Meanwhile, the People’s Committees of the six localities are responsible for provide support for the needy in a timely fashion and in line with regulations./.