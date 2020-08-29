Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Australia, New Zealand, Tonga
More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Australia, New Zealand and Tonga aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on August 28.
Distributing necessities to citizens in a quarantine area (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Australia, New Zealand and Tonga aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on August 28.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese representative agencies in Australia and New Zealand, the national flag carrier Vietnamese Airlines, and relevant agencies of the host countries.
Passengers included children under 18, the elderly, people with illnesses, students having no accommodation, and other disadvantaged cases.
Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Upon landing at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.
More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese representative agencies in Australia and New Zealand, the national flag carrier Vietnamese Airlines, and relevant agencies of the host countries.
Passengers included children under 18, the elderly, people with illnesses, students having no accommodation, and other disadvantaged cases.
Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Upon landing at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.
More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.