Society Provinces support Quang Nam to battle against COVID-19 The northern province of Phu Tho and Binh Dinh province in the central region on August 8 sent medical workers to the central province of Quang Nam to support its fight against COVID-19.

Society More provinces offer help to Da Nang in COVID-19 fight The central province of Thua Thien-Hue will send its first group of 40 doctors and nurses to help neighbouring Da Nang city fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Singaporean drug trafficker gets death sentence The People’s Court of the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh on August 7 handed a death penalty to a 40-year-old Singaporean man for drug trafficking.