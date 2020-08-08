Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Australia
Vietnamese citizens conduct procedures to fly home at Sydney airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely from Australia on August 7 on a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, representative agencies in Australia and the carrier, together with Australian competent agencies.
The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, the ill, students without accommodations and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.
Given that the Australian Government applies travel restrictions and border closures between states in the wake of COVID-19, Vietnamese representative agencies worked with local authorities of Sydney and Melbourne to help the citizens travel to the airports. They also sent staff to assist the citizens with boarding procedures.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. Upon landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, the flight crew and all passengers were given heath examinations and quarantined in line with regulations.
Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.
