A worker sprays disinfectant on a vehicle entering a concentrated quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – More than 340 Vietnamese citizens came back home from Japan on July 28 on a flight arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines together with Japanese agencies.

The passengers include the elderly, pregnant women, the sick, stranded tourists, labourers with expired contracts, and apprentices and students without accommodations.

The Vietnamese Embassy also sent staff members to support them at the airport.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out throughout the flight. The flight crew and all passengers were also given heath examinations upon landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and then sent to a concentrated quarantine area in line with regulations.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices are making plans to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity./.