Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Russia
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Russia were flown back to Vietnam on a flight of Vietnam Airlines at the arrangement of Vietnamese and Russian agencies on December 24-25.
Passengers on the flight included under-18 children, the elderly, the sick, pregnant women, workers with expired visas or labour contracts, and students who finished their study but without accommodation.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia sent staff members to the airport to help the citizens with boarding procedures.
To ensure health for the citizens and prevent the spread of COVID-19, strict security, safety and epidemiological measures were applied during the flight. After landing at Cam Ranh airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa, all crew members and passengers on the flight were given health checks and sent to quarantine in accordance with regulations.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will be arranged based on citizens’ wish, the developments of the pandemic and domestic quarantine capacity./.