Over 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Angola
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Angola on a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 13.
The flight was arranged under cooperation of Vietnamese and Angolan authorities.
Passengers included children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, the ill, workers with expired contracts and no accommodation, and those in disadvantaged circumstances.
The Embassy of Vietnam in Angola sent its staff to provide the citizens with pre-departure assistance.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were put in place during the flight. Upon arrival at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, all the flight crew and passengers were given heath checkups and went into quarantine in line with regulations.
Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.