Society Former Deputy Transport Minister Nguyen Hong Truong prosecuted Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong has been charged with violating provisions on the management and use of State assets that causes losses and wastefulness.

Society Binh Dinh finishes installing fishing vessel monitoring device The south central province of Binh Dinh has completed the installation of Movimar device – a system to monitor fishing vessels and aquatic resources by satellite technology - for all vessels with a length of 15m or more, becoming the first locality nationwide to finish this work.

Society National mourning held for former Party leader Le Kha Phieu The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started on August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City and 25B Hall in the late leader hometown of Thanh Hoa.

Society Hai Duong city imposes social distancing measures after three COVID-19 cases confirmed Social distancing regulations have been imposed across Hai Duong city in the northern province of Hai Duong as from 0:00 on August 14 after three COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the locality.