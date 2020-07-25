Society Prime Minister meets with representatives of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers An event was held in Hanoi on July 25 to express gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers nationwide, which was among the activities marking the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

Society Da Nang airport ceases to welcome international flights The Da Nang Airport in the central city of the same name is temporarily closed to international flights that carry overseas experts and Vietnamese in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said a representative of the Ministry of Transport in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Society Over 240 citizens brought home from Singapore Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore and the Vietjet Air on July 25 coordinated with competent Singaporean agencies to bring home over 240 Vietnamese citizens from the country.

Society National steering committee demands stronger actions against COVID-19 The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 25 sent a document to ministries and sectors, along with the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, requesting the fight against the coronavirus disease be enhanced.