Returnees line up at a Vietnamese airport (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home safely from Taiwan (China) on a flight of Pacific Airlines on December 28.

The flight, arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, the carrier and relevant agencies in Taiwan, carried the elderly, the ill or people suffering from occupational accidents, pregnant women, workers with expired labour contracts, students who finished their study and those in extremely difficult circumstances.

The Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei had sent staff to the airport to assist the citizens with boarding procedures.

In-flight safety and preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 were strictly put in place by the airline to protect their health.

Upon arrival at Da Nang International Airport of the central city of the same name, all crew members and passengers were given medical checkups and sent to quarantine in line with regulations.

Authorities will arrange more flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in the future, depending on the COVID-19 situation and domestic quarantine capacity./.