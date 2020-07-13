Over 340 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from UK
More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the UK have been brought home on a flight arranged by Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, Vietnam Airlines and UK agencies on July 12 and 13.
Vietnamese citizens waiting to check in a flight home at Heathrow airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the UK have been brought home on a flight arranged by Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, Vietnam Airlines and UK agencies on July 12 and 13.
The passengers included under-18 children, the elderly, the ill, pregnant women, students and workers with expired visa and labour contracts and stranded tourists. Doctors and nurses who accompanied Patient 91 – a British pilot - on the trip home earlier also returned to Vietnam on this flight.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. After landing at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, crew members and all passengers had their body temperature checked and went under quarantine as regulated.
Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices are making plans to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity./.