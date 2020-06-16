Over 340 Vietnamese citizens return from Canada
A Vietnam Airlines flight has brought 343 Vietnamese citizens back to Vietnam from Canada thanks to the coordination between Vietnamese and Canadian agencies.
Vietnamese citizens at an airport in Toronto, Canada (Photo: VNA)
Passengers on the flight included under-18 children, the elderly, sick people, tourists with expired visas and students without accommodations after their dormitories shut down.
Strict security and safety measures were enforced during the flight to protect passengers’ health and prevent the spread of epidemic.
Immediately after the flight landed in Noi Bai, Hanoi on June 16, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined in line with regulations.
Following instructions of the Prime Minister, Vietnamese agencies will coordinate with representative agencies abroad to arrange more flights to take Vietnamese citizens in especially disadvantaged circumstances back to Vietnam based on citizens’ wish and the epidemic situation in and outside the country./.