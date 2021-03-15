Over 36 pct of Japanese firms in Malaysia wish to expand operation: JETRO
About 36.1 percent of Japanese enterprises doing business in Malaysia intend to further expand their operations in the next one to two years, mainly in the food, precision medical equipment and transportation, according to an annual survey by the Japan External Trade Organization.
JETRO’s survey, which targeted Japanese enterprises in 20 countries and territories, showed that among the six other ASEAN countries participating in the survey, the rate of enterprises that plan to expand operations in Malaysia saw the lowest decrease, at 6.7 percent.
Notably, the rate of Japanese firms wishing to expand production of value-added products in this country stands at 44.4 percent - the highest among six Southeast Asian countries.
The survey also said that the majority of Japanese companies in ASEAN countries expect business to recover in the second half of 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control./.