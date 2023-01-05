A beach along Tran Phu Street in Nha Trang City in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa . (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa welcomed more than 3,600 foreign visitors in the first two days of this year as 21 flights landed at its Cam Ranh International Airport, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

The foreigners came from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Director of the department Nguyen Thi Le Thanh said that the RoK is the province’s key market.



In addition to Koreans, the province also started to welcome tourists from Kazakhstan and Russia, she said, adding that Chinese visitors are expected to return to the province from March following China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

According to Vietnam Airlines, in 2023, the national flag carrier will keep seven flights between the province and the RoK every week. The number of flights will be increased following travel demand while regular flights between the RoK’s Busan city and Cam Ranh will be resumed soon.

A representative from the RoK’s Korean Air said that from this year, it will resume four regular flights to Cam Ranh airport weekly.

Le Thi Hong Minh, director general of Cam Ranh International Airport Joint Stock Company said that on December 25, 2022, Vietjet opened a route from Kazakhstan to the airport. It also plans to resume flights from China to Khanh Hoa from March 26./.