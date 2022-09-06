The logo of the online quiz (Photo: organisers)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 36,200 people participated in the online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations from 4pm on August 29 to 3pm on September 5, the 12th week and also the last of the competition.



A majority of the contestants came from Vietnam while the remainders were from Laos and other countries, according to the quiz organising board.



Nguyen Thai Thung from Nghe An province's Department of Public Security won the first prize of the week.

Nguyen Thi Phuong Trang, a resident of Nghe An province, and Tran Minh Tri from Ho Chi Minh City were honoured with the second prizes.



The third prizes went to Nguyen Thi Vinh (Ha Tinh province), Pham Van Manh, Nguyen Van Trung, Nguyen Thi Thuan (Nghe An) and Than Thi Thu Huong (Bac Giang province).



Nghe An led the nation in the number of contestants of the week, followed by HCM City, Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Can Tho, Tien Giang, Ha Nam, Bac Giang, Quang Nam and Yen Bai.



The contest forms part of activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).



The quiz was available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s E-newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet.



Each week, there were one first prize worth 3 million VND (128.3 USD), two second prizes worth 2 million VND each, and five third ones worth 1 million VND each.



All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above were eligible to participate in the competition./.