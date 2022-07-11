The online quiz on the history of Vietnam-Laos special relations (Photo: Organisers)

Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 36,537 people, including 36,363 Vietnamese, participated in the fourth week of an online quiz on the history of Vietnam-Laos special relations from 4pm on July 4 to 3pm on July 11.

Among the contestants, 4,098 people answered all 10 questions correctly.



This week, Nguyen Thi Lien from Quang Thanh Secondary School in central Quang Binh province’s Quang Trach district won the first prize.



Vo Thi Thao from Quang Phu Secondary School in Quang Binh province’s Quang Trach district, and Nguyen Van Dam from Dai Tu High School in the northern province of Thai Nguyen’s Dai Tu district grabbed the second prizes.



The third prizes went to Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan and Tuong Thi Ngoc Hoan from Quang Binh province; Vo Thi Huong from central Nghe An province, Nguyen Phuong Tri from the central province of Khanh Hoa and Nguyen Doan Bau from teh central province of Ha Tinh.



The quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Online Newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.



All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition./.