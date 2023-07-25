At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Over 3,700 entries in the categories of magazine, newspaper, and radio/television/video clip had been sent to the 2023 writing contest on protecting the Party’s ideological foundation as of June 30, said member of the Standing Board and head of the Information and Education Commission under the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc Nguyen Minh Chung.



The contest was organised by the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc in collaboration with Nhan dan (People) newspaper, Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam and Communist Review.



During a meeting in Hanoi July 24, Chung said many Party organisations responded to the contest creatively and effectively, attracting a large number of officials, Party members, civil servants, employees and workers.

The award presentation ceremony is scheduled for mid-September on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2).



The awards will be presented in all categories, each of them will have one first, two second, three third and 10 consolation prizes.

The collective prizes will be awarded to 15 Party organisations under the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc.



It is the third year the contest has been launched nationwide. Last year, it drew as many as 1,108 entries from Party organisations at home and abroad./.