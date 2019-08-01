The Our City residential complex is surrounded by layers of law enforcement officers.(Photo: VNA) surrounded by layers of law enforcement officers.(Photo: VNA)

More than 380 Chinese nationals involved in a multimillion-dollar gambling ring in the northern port city of Hai Phong will be handed over to the Chinese side on August 1.The Ministry of Public Security and Hai Phong’s police are extraditing them via the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway and National Highway 1A.The procedures to hand over the Chinese are expected to be carried out at the Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Vietnam’s northern mountainous province of Lang Son, in the morning of the same day.Police and competent forces in the northern port city of Hai Phong busted an international online gambling ring involved over 380 Chinese nationals.They raided the Our City residential complex on Pham Van Dong Street, Hai Thanh ward, Hai Phong city’s Duong Kinh district on July 27, and found hundreds of gambling machines installed in several buildings in the complex.Preliminary investigations showed that online transactions, worth more than 3 billion CNY (435.51 million USD), were carried out through different activities like sports betting and illegal lottery.Police confiscated nearly 2,000 smartphones, 530 computers, bank cards, cash and other relevant objects and documents at the site.The ring members, aged from 18-24, came to Vietnam as tourists and received around 3,000 CNY (435 USD) each month.-VNA