Participants at the conference held by the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi on April 20. (Photo: qdnd.vn))

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 40 companies and agencies from 19 foreign countries and territories worldwide have confirmed their participation in the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, to be held in December this year, heard a conference held by the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi on April 20.



Themed ‘Peace, Friendship, Cooperation for Mutual Development”, the expo will be held on the outskirts of Hanoi from December 19 - 22.



It will take place at a time when the Vietnam People’s Army is marking its 80th anniversary - a milestone in building and developing the army in general and the defence industry in particular, said Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, head of the expo's Organising Board.



It will give Vietnamese businesses an opportunity to improve production capacity and competitiveness for exports and join the global supply chain, bringing revenue for the country and businesses, stated the officer.



The exhibition also demonstrates Vietnam's viewpoints, policies, and vision on independent and self-reliant foreign affairs, integration, multilateralisation, and diversification of relationships, contributing to affirming that Vietnam is a reliable friend and partner of all countries, he stressed.



Major General Le Quang Tuyen, Deputy Director of the General Department of Defence Industry under the Ministry of Defence, emphasised that the expo is a particularly important event marking a milestone in the development and maturity of the Vietnam People's Army in general and the country's defence industry in particular.



The ministry plans to invite over 120 international delegations from 50 countries.



On display at booths will be defence and security products and technologies of defence industry companies.



There will be business exchanges and military seminars, along with art performances to introduce the Vietnamese culture during the event./.