COVID-19 vaccine passports have been issued since April this year, the administration said, noting however, the progress has been so slow that certain goals have yet to be achieved after three months of issuance.

Personal information of around 17 million vaccinated people remain unverified.

The administration said the main reason is many incorrect information, particularly those declared during the time the fourth COVID-19 resurgence was ravaging the country last year.

Inconsistent information prevents a passport to be granted.

The Ministry of Health has requested tech firm Viettel to help the Ministry of Public Security verify all the inconsistent information this month. The ministry has also asked local administrations to accelerate the granting of COVID-19 vaccine passport.

Vietnam reported more than 1,160 new COVID-19 cases on the same day and no related deaths. Over 240.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been inoculated nationwide so far./.

