At the event (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Over 400 scholars worldwide are attending the Young Scholars Initiative (YSI) Regional Convening 2019 in Hanoi from August 12 – 15.



The event is co-organised by the YSI under the Institute for New Economic Thinking in collaboration with Vietnam National University – Hanoi’s University of Economics and Business (UEB). It is the first time it has been held in Asia and the fifth regional convening held by YSI. The previous events were held in Europe, Latin America, Africa and North America.



Among over 400 participating scholars, 200 are foreign young scholars, 24 are international experts, five are economics professors and the remaining from Vietnam.



The event affords participants a chance to share ideas and spread academic inspiration regarding social challenges of the 21st century.



There are nine round-table and 50 panel discussions, focusing on social network research tools to deal with inequality, state and market in the context of rising populism in Asia, foundation for cooperation, renewable energy, economics, opportunities and challenges in inter-sectoral urban research, global economic restructuring, Vietnam and the digital economy, among others.



In particular, UEB Vice Rector Nguyen Anh Thu will chair a round-table discussion on Vietnam and the digital economy, during which domestic and foreign experts will focus on digital transformation trend on the global scale, future of the Vietnamese digital economy, and recommendations to the Vietnamese government and businesses amid the fourth Industrial Revolution.-VNA