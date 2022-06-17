Culture - Sports Over 1,000 artists to perform at national dance and music festival More than 1,000 artists from 22 professional art troupes across the country will take part in the National Dance and Music Festival 2022 scheduled to take place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak from June 17-30.

Culture - Sports Golden shower flowers blooming in Hanoi During June, vivid golden shower flowers can be seen in many places around Hanoi these days. Their colour looks so captivating under the sun of summer, the flowers’ blooming season.