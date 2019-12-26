Over 4,100 papers submitted online to national portal
Over 4,100 papers have been submitted online to the national public service portal since its launch on December 9, accounting for 19 percent of the total.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Over 4,100 papers have been submitted online to the national public service portal since its launch on December 9, accounting for 19 percent of the total.
According to the Administrative Procedures Control Agency, the portal provided over 13,400 accounts as of December 25, more than 13,300 of them are for individuals and the remaining for enterprises.
There were 5.49 million visits to the website and over 47,300 papers were submitted.
Its hotline answered more than 1,000 calls and received 268 feedback from the public and businesses./.
According to the Administrative Procedures Control Agency, the portal provided over 13,400 accounts as of December 25, more than 13,300 of them are for individuals and the remaining for enterprises.
There were 5.49 million visits to the website and over 47,300 papers were submitted.
Its hotline answered more than 1,000 calls and received 268 feedback from the public and businesses./.