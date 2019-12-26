Society Over 110,700 tonnes of rice from reserve allocated to localities Over 110,700 tonnes of rice worth more than 1 trillion VND from the national reserve have been allocated to localities to support people after natural disasters, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival and in forest plantation projects, and students living in especially disadvantaged areas, since the beginning of this year.

Society Vietnam – Cambodia friendship association convenes The Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA) convened a meeting in Hanoi on December 26 to review the association’s performance in 2019 and plans for 2020.

Society Dien Bien ethnic people get power to enjoy Tet With the new year approaching, ethnic minority people in Muong Nhe district, Dien Bien province have gotten a spark of joy and been connected to the national power grid.

Society Binh Phuoc wants road, rail links to improve transport The southeastern province of Binh Phuoc is seeking the construction of a highway from its Chon Thanh district to HCM City and a rail link from the district to Cai Mep-Thi Vai deep-water port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province to facilitate goods transportation and attract investors.