Over 4,100 tonnes of rice provided to COVID-19 affected people
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on August 16 signed a decision directing the Ministry of Finance to set aside more than 4,117 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to support residents in COVID-19 hit localities.
The benefited localities are Binh Phuoc, Bac Lieu and Soc Trang, according to the Presidential Office.
The office said that the same day, Deputy PM Khai also requested the People’s Committees of cities and provinces undertaking social distancing measures to report their demands for rice for people affected by COVID-19 to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs within August 17, so that the ministry can submit a proposal to the PM on August 18.
Due to the fast and wide spreading of COVID-19, many people have been facing the risk of hunger, especially labourers losing jobs and income./.