Over 4,300 runners to race in Vietnam Trail Marathon in Son La
More than 4,300 Vietnamese and foreign runners will race up to 70km on trails through orchards and tea fields in the Vietnam Trail Marathon (VTM) in Moc Chau district, northern mountain province of Son La, on January 30.
Launched in 2019, the race drew nearly 2,000 athletes in its first year. The number of runners at the third edition of VTM is up by 40 percent compared to the previous year.
The men’s 70km race will see the participation of Do Trong Nhon and Quang Nguyen, along with two French runners of Gaetan Morizur and Valentin Orange.
Nhon took second place at his early trail races including Vietnam Jungle Marathon 55km and Vietnam Mountain Marathon (VMM) 70km in 2019.
In the 70km female battle, Nguyen Thi Duong, who has been on many ultra run podiums, will be competing with Nguyen Thuy Dung, Hien Tran and Ha Thi Hau, among others.
Some celebrities will also join shorter races, including singer Duc Tuan, Miss Vietnam 2006 Mai Phuong Thuy and writer Trang Ha.
Like other races by Topas, part of every long distance (21km-70km) registration goes direct to charity.
Close to 700 million VND (almost 30,400 USD) will be distributed to local projects to help children and families in difficulties background in Moc Chau./.