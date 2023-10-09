Business Vietnam potentially becomes global transit hub With the growth of e-commerce, Vietnam has become a destination for many manufacturing and logistics firms, which is coupled with a high demand for high-quality logistics real estate, said CEO of Cushman & Wakefield Trang Bui.

Business Vietnam attractive to foreign investors despite global uncertainties Despite global uncertainties, Vietnam remains attractive to foreign investors, drawing 20.21 billion USD by the end of September, up 7.7% year on year.

Business Quang Ninh aims to develop modern IP system Under a planning approved by the Prime Minister for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, the northern province of Quang Ninh has 23 industrial parks (IP), the largest number among localities across the country.