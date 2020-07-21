Dragon fruit processing at Lavifood based in Long An province (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly half, or 49.1 percent of firms in a recent survey of the General Statistics Office (GSO) on business trend of firms operating in processing and manufacturing, expect business situation to improve in the third quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, 19.4 percent of the respondents said the situations will be more difficult and 31.5 percent said that production will be stable.

Non-State enterprises were the most optimistic with about 82.6 percent of them thinking that the production and business situations in Q3 will be better and more sustainable in comparison with the previous quarter.

The rate was 79.7 percent in the State-owned sector and 75.9 percent among foreign-invested firms.

Regarding factors that affect production of enterprises in the second quarter, 53.6 percent of businesses were of the view that high competitiveness of domestic commodities are the biggest factor affecting the operation of enterprises.

Other factors included low demand of domestic market (50.4 percent), difficulties in finance issues (33.5 percent) and low demand in the international market (28.2 percent).

In term of production volume and sale in the third quarter, 48.8 percent of firms predicted that their production scale will increase while 18.1 percent and 33.1 percent said that their production will decrease and be stable, respectively.

Only 18.3 percent of enterprises thought that their orders will be reduced while 45.1 percent and 36.6 percent believed their orders will rise and remain stable, respectively./.