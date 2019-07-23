Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Over 11.4 trillion VND (491.3 million USD) was poured into 11 projects of agricultural product processing in the first half of 2019, according the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Since 2018, over 20 trillion VND was invested in processing agricultural products with 30 projects being operational nationwide. They are hoped to create a breakthrough in processing and exporting farm produce.In the first half of this year, as many as 1,634 agro-forestry-aquaculture enterprises were established, lifting the total of enterprises operating in the agricultural field to nearly 11,000.Large-scale firms such as Vinamilk, Nafoods, TH, Dabaco Vietnam, Masan, Lavifood, Ba Huan and Bien Dong have promoted investment into high-tech application in production and business.Head of the MARD’s Department of Planning Nguyen Van Viet said the ministry is directing the implementation of a project to improve the value of agro-forestry-aquaculture products in processing and reducing post-harvest losses.Attention has been paid to enhancing deep processing of products with great market advantages and promoting product restructuring to increase added value.The MARD will continue to support and facilitate the construction and operation of large-scale and modern processing plants of vegetables, fruits and livestock products in 2019, including a hi-tech breeding-dairy cows and milk processing plant worth 3.8 trillion VND (over 163.7 million USD) in the central province of Thanh Hoa.-VNA