151 bags containing the pangolin scales are seized at the scene (Photo: VNA)

Anti-smuggling officers in the southern region and customs forces of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau found five tonnes of pangolin scales at the Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) in the province’s Phu My town on May 23.They found 151 bags containing the scales when they examined two containers which reached the CMIT on May 22.According to initial information, the containers came from Nigeria, and its owner, Ho Chi Minh City-based Nam Ha Trade-Service Co. Ltd previously declared them containing cashew nuts.Further investigation is underway into the smuggling of these illegal goods.In Vietnam, illegal hunting, trading, poaching and transportation of even one pangolin carries punishment of one to five years imprisonment and a fine of between 500 million VND (22,000 USD) and 2 billion VND (86,728 USD).-VNA